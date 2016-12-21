UPDATE 1-Brazil state-run banks under no pressure to cut rates -Banco do Brasil
Dec 27 The Brazilian government has not pressured state-run banks to free up credit and reduce their spread, but interest rates are likely to fall as the central bank's benchmark Selic rate continues to drop, state-controlled Banco do Brasil Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on Tuesday. In a briefing with reporters in Brasilia, Caffarelli said the bank will seek to increase their loan spread to be in line with private competitors and boost profitability.
