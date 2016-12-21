UPDATE 1-Brazil posts worst-ever primary deficit for November
Dec 27 Brazil posted its worst-ever primary budget deficit for the month of November, erasing all of the gains recorded in the previous month and highlighting the government's lingering challenge to rebalance the depleted public accounts. The country's primary budget deficit was 39.141 billion reais in November, central bank data showed on Tuesday, wider than the 35.9 billion reais gap expected in a median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Mon
|Minecraft
|44
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC