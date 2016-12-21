UPDATE 1-Brazil posts worst-ever prim...

UPDATE 1-Brazil posts worst-ever primary deficit for November

Dec 27 Brazil posted its worst-ever primary budget deficit for the month of November, erasing all of the gains recorded in the previous month and highlighting the government's lingering challenge to rebalance the depleted public accounts. The country's primary budget deficit was 39.141 billion reais in November, central bank data showed on Tuesday, wider than the 35.9 billion reais gap expected in a median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll.

