UPDATE 1-BB Seguridade names new CEO, while Banco do Brasil shuffles VPs

Dec 31 BB Seguridade Participacoes SA, the insurance unit of Brazil's state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, said in a securities filing that its board on Friday elected Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho as its new chief executive officer. The 50-year-old Coelho, until now the chief financial officer of Banco do Brasil itself, takes the helm at a time when BB Seguridade, like most banks and insurers, is struggling with a difficult outlook for financial companies amid a deep recession in Brazil.

