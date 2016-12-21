Uber looks to dominate in Brazil while taxis push to ban app
In this Nov. 11, 2015 file photo, a man holds up a mock cab as taxi drivers protest the Uber ride service in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Uber sees tremendous potential in Brazil, Latin America's most populous nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Minecraft
|42
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC