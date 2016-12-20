Threatened Brazilian bird good news

The American Bird Conservancy and its Brazilian partner Aquasis have secured more than 170 acres of critical habitat to improve the chance for survival of one of the world's rarest and most spectacular birds, the Araripe Manakin. The land acquisition roughly doubles the size of the existing Araripe Oasis Reserve in north eastern Brazil and connects it to the larger Araripe National Forest, protecting what might become new breeding territories for the unique red-and-white bird and other rare species.

