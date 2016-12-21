The CutBrazilian Women Are Avoiding P...

The CutBrazilian Women Are Avoiding PregnancyA new study confirms that ita s a social trend.

A new study confirms that women in Brazil are delaying pregnancy to avoid the chance of serious birth defects from the mosquito-borne Zika virus. The researchers, who published their work in The Journal of Family Planning and Reproductive Health Care , hope their data will help improve reproductive rights in the culturally Catholic country.



