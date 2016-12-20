Solstice sun rolling down the hill

Solstice sun rolling down the hill

An 8-frame animation of the sun setting behind Tijuca Peak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 hours after the Southern Hemisphere's summer solstice. Here are some images of the solstice sun that I captured on December 21, 2016.

