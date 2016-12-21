Shandong Luneng midfielder Montillo set for Brazil move
Rio de Janeiro, Dec 22 : Former Argentina international midfielder Walter Montillo is set to join Rio de Janeiro football giants Botafogo from Shandong Luneng, according to media reports. [NK Sports] Montillo suggested a deal was imminent on Wednesday when he posted the words "almost there" in Portuguese on his official Twitter account, reports Xinhua.
