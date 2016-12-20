Ronaldinho: Barcelona are watching Co...

Ronaldinho: Barcelona are watching Coutinho

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Ronaldinho has claimed that former club Barcelona are watching Philippe Coutinho, and have 'a lot of admiration' for the Liverpool star. The Brazilian, who lined out for the Catalan giants between 2003 and 2008 is currently a club ambassador for Barcelona, and believes Luis Enrique's side are interested in the 24-year-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 7 hr Minecraft 44
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC