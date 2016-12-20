Ronaldinho: Barcelona are watching Coutinho
Ronaldinho has claimed that former club Barcelona are watching Philippe Coutinho, and have 'a lot of admiration' for the Liverpool star. The Brazilian, who lined out for the Catalan giants between 2003 and 2008 is currently a club ambassador for Barcelona, and believes Luis Enrique's side are interested in the 24-year-old.
