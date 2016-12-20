Rio's Museum of Fine Arts Celebrates ...

Rio's Museum of Fine Arts Celebrates French Artistic Influence

9 hrs ago

The National Museum of Fine Arts, in Rio de Janeiro, presents, since Friday , a public exhibition on the French Artistic Mission in Brazil. The exhibit will run until March and displays over fifty works of art.

Chicago, IL

