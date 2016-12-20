Rio Hotels Optimistic for New Year's Eve Despite Economic Crisis
Despite occupancy rates falling below last year for the New Year's Eve festivities in Rio's Zona Sul , the industry is optimistic, and points to the major increase in capacity following the rooms the city added for the Olympic Games. Copacabana Beach is expected to host two million people for the famed New Year's Eve celebration, photo by Ricardo Zerrenner/Riotur.
