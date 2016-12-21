Rio de Janeiro deployed 85,000 police...

Rio de Janeiro deployed 85,000 police for the Olympics, but homicides still spiked this year

Homicides surged this year in Rio de Janeiro state despite increased security for the Olympics, but fell in Brazil's economic hub Sao Paulo, statistics showed Friday. In Rio state, whose capital city hosted the Summer Olympics in August, there were 4,572 homicides through the end of November - an increase of 19.7 percent from 2015, according to the Public Security Institute.

Chicago, IL

