Rio Consumer Protection Agency Reprimands Santos Dumont Airport
With temperatures reaching forty degrees Celsius in Rio de Janeiro, the city's consumer protection agency, PROCON-RJ, reprimanded INFRAERO at Santos Dumont Airport for its air condition system on Wednesday, December 28th. Inspectors found the temperature inside the airport's lobbies very high, causing discomfort to travelers passing through the terminal.
