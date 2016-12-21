Railway to nowhere highlights Brazil's infrastructure woes
The rusting tracks of Brazil's Transnordestina railway peter out and give way to a dirt trail in a remote corner of the country's arid northeast, far from the ports or farms it was meant to serve. No trains run on these tracks and the cleared path for one of Brazil's most ambitious infrastructure projects is used only by local cars, and the odd stray cow.
