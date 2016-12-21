President predicts Brazil will 'defea...

President predicts Brazil will 'defeat the crisis' next year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives to take part in a ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Temer predicted Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, Latin America's largest economy would emerge from a deep recession next year to "defeat the crisis," even as unemployment jumped yet again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Wed unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC