Peru's president says he took no bribes from Brazil's Odebrecht

Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Thursday denied any involvement in US$20 million in bribes that Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht SA said it paid to an unnamed official to win a public works contract in 2005, when he was prime minister. Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski holds a news conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.

