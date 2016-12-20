Opinion: Brazil's 2017: O Tempora! O Mores
As the Curmudgeon mused little more than twelve months ago, " O tempora! O mores! " was the tag line for a speech by Cicero in the Roman Senate which began with " How long, o [prominent Senator] will you continue to abuse our patience? " Does that sound familiar here in Brazil? But of course, this is last year's news. 2016 has, by now, become bygone days , whose final weeks featured a flurry of deaths of prominent entertainers, thus ensuring politics stayed off the front pages.
