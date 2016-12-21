Napoli close to deal for Brazilian te...

Napoli close to deal for Brazilian teenager

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Newkerala.com

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 21 : Italian football club Napoli are close to signing highly rated Brazilian teenager Leandrinho, according to media reports. [NK Sports] The 18-year-old has traveled to Naples to sign a five-year deal with the Italian Serie A club, Globo Esporte said on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 21 Minecraft 42
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,121

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC