Merry Christmas: China's Lenovo Axes ...

Merry Christmas: China's Lenovo Axes 84% Of Its Brazilian Employees

Thursday Dec 22

'Tis the season for pink slips and cost-cutting, and PC behemoth Lenovo is putting coal in the stockings of its workers in Brazil. As a part of its plans to reduce expenses, Lenovo will restructure its businesses in Brazil and cut 84% of its staff there.

Chicago, IL

