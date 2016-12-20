Meet Thiago Oliveira: From Brazil to ...

Meet Thiago Oliveira: From Brazil to the Berkshires, with a God-given opportunity

Thiago Oliveira is the pastor of the Assembly of God Brazilian church in Pittsfield. In the mornings, he works at Guido's Fresh Marketplace, and later in the day he and his wife, Fabiana, run their own cleaning services business.

Chicago, IL

