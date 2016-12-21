Infraero, Fraport AG may join forces ...

Infraero, Fraport AG may join forces to run Brazilian airports - paper

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 The Brazilian state-run infrastructure company Empresa Brasileria de Infraestrutura Aeroportuaria is planning to set up a joint venture with Germany's Fraport AG to look into running some of Brazil's busiest airports, Thursday's edition of newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said, citing unnamed authorities involved in the project. The joint venture could list shares on the stock market as early as next year, according to the newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 11 hr unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,097

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC