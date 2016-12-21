Infraero, Fraport AG may join forces to run Brazilian airports - paper
Dec 29 The Brazilian state-run infrastructure company Empresa Brasileria de Infraestrutura Aeroportuaria is planning to set up a joint venture with Germany's Fraport AG to look into running some of Brazil's busiest airports, Thursday's edition of newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said, citing unnamed authorities involved in the project. The joint venture could list shares on the stock market as early as next year, according to the newspaper.
