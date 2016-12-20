Indian diplomat-poet creates poetry atlas on world's capital cities
Brasilia [Brazil], Dec.26 : In a unique endeavour, unprecedented in the literary history, in size and scale, Indian diplomat poet Abhay K. has succeeded in creating the first-ever poetry atlas on the capital cities of the world. [NK World] Titled "CAPITALS", the poetry anthology has poems on 185 national capital cities contributed by 173 eminent poets from every continent, including Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott, Pulitzer Prize Winners Mark Strand, Vijay Seshadri and T.S. Eliot Prize winner George Szirtes.
