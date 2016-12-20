'I smoked 25 cannabis joints every day': George Michael turned to drugs in grief over lover
In an extraordinary interview with his friend, Mirror columnist Tony Parsons in 1987, the pop star reveals how his feelings for Brazilian Anselmo Feleppa changed his life It was a love that was to end in tragedy - with Anselmo Feleppa's untimely death in 1993. George buried his grief by smoking up to 25 cannabis joints a day and immersing himself in his music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|10 hr
|Minecraft
|44
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC