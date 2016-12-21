Horror bungee death captured on video

Horror bungee death captured on video

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NEWS.com.au

Fabio Ezequiel de Moraes, 36, hit the ground headfirst after a 40-metre drop in front of his wife, six-year-old son and brother as he jumped off a bridge in Sao Paulo, Brazil, The Sun reported. It was revealed by local paper Reporter Diario that Moraes, from Valinhos, planned to complete the jump with his son - but decided last-minute to go it alone.

