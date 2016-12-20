Harvest Minerals upbeat after Maximus drilling programme
Harvest Minerals announced the completion of the second air core drilling programme at the Maximus Prospect, part of its Arapua Fertiliser Project, located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said the results from the second drilling programme, which firstly focused on the extension of the area drilled in the previous drilling stage, confirmed the continuity of the weathered kamafugite ore body with consistent K2O, P2O5, CaO and MgO grades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Wed
|unblocked games
|46
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC