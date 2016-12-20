Harvest Minerals upbeat after Maximus...

Harvest Minerals upbeat after Maximus drilling programme

Harvest Minerals announced the completion of the second air core drilling programme at the Maximus Prospect, part of its Arapua Fertiliser Project, located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said the results from the second drilling programme, which firstly focused on the extension of the area drilled in the previous drilling stage, confirmed the continuity of the weathered kamafugite ore body with consistent K2O, P2O5, CaO and MgO grades.

Chicago, IL

