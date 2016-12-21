Greek ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis missing: Rio Police1 hour ago

Greek ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos A...

Greek ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis missing: Rio Police

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30: Greece's ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis, went missing three days ago near Rio de Janeiro while vacationing with his family, police said today, asking for information that could help locate him." A case has been opened to investigate the ambassador's disappearance," Rio state police said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

