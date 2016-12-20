Greek ambassador to Brazil killed; wi...

Greek ambassador to Brazil killed; widow and 2 men questioned

Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Brazilian police are questioning the widow of the Greek ambassador to that country, along with a military police officer described as her lover and another man in the death of the diplomat, authorities said Friday. Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, had been missing since Monday, Evaristo Pontes Magalhaes, a police investigator in the Baixada Fluminense state, said Friday at a news conference.

Chicago, IL

