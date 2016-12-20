Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian h...

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

In this Nov. 17, 2016 photo, 20-year-old patient Gleisiane Oliveira watches Shitzu dog named Mille be given a treat on her bed at the Support Hospital of Brasilia, Brazil. The animals are the "stars of the project," according to Nayara Brea who coordinates a pet therapy program for patients with advanced cancer, those living with chronic diseases and recovering from trauma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Wed unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC