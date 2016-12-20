Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital

In this Nov. 17, 2016 photo, 20-year-old patient Gleisiane Oliveira watches Shitzu dog named Mille be given a treat on her bed at the Support Hospital of Brasilia, Brazil. The animals are the "stars of the project," according to Nayara Brea who coordinates a pet therapy program for patients with advanced cancer, those living with chronic diseases and recovering from trauma.

