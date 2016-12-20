Colombia air crash survivor eyes retu...

Colombia air crash survivor eyes return to football

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Rio de Janeiro: Chapecoense air disaster survivor Alan Ruschel has said that he hopes to return to the football pitch in time for next year's Copa Libertadores. Ruschel was one of only six survivors of the November 28 crash near the Colombian city of Medelln, which claimed the lives of 71 people, including most of Chapecoense's footballers and staff, reports Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 13 hr Friv Click 43
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC