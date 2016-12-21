Brazil's Ultrapar talks to buy Big Ben drugstore chain collapse -sources
Extrafarma SA, Ultrapar's drug retailing arm, offered much less than the 750 million reais that Brasil Pharma expected, the sources said. Belem, Brazil-based Big Ben, which has 264 stores across Brazil's north and northeastern states, is the largest drugstore chain owned by Brasil Pharma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|unblocked games
|46
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC