Brazil's Temer refuses to resign presidency early

" Brazilian President Michel Temer has refused to resign before the end of 2016, a move that would allow voters to elect his replacement to take office next year. Temer's term ends in December 2018, but many Brazilians want him to leave early so they can pick another president to finish out that period.

Chicago, IL

