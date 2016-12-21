Brazil's Temer refuses to resign presidency early
" Brazilian President Michel Temer has refused to resign before the end of 2016, a move that would allow voters to elect his replacement to take office next year. Temer's term ends in December 2018, but many Brazilians want him to leave early so they can pick another president to finish out that period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Minecraft
|42
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC