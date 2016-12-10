Brazil's Navy Reclaims Parts of Olymp...

Brazil's Navy Reclaims Parts of Olympic Boulevard in Rio's Port Zone

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Rio Times

Access to the newly-revitalized Orla Conde walking path, open to the public until recently, has now been restricted by the Brazilian Navy. The 3.5 kilometer long corridor stretches the length of what was the Olympic Boulevard, running from the National Historical Museum and Candelaria to the Museu do Amanha in the Port Zone and Praca Maua.

Chicago, IL

