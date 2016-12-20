Brazil's JHSF raises $461 mln from as...

Brazil's JHSF raises $461 mln from assets sales in 2016

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 30 Brazilian real estate firm JHSF Participacoes SA raised about 1.5 billion reais from asset sales this year, according to a securities filing late on Thursday. The latest transaction, announced last month, was the sale of a 33 percent stake in upscale mall Shopping Cidade Jardim, for 410 million reais, which closed on Thursday.

