Brazilian women avoiding pregnancy du...

Brazilian women avoiding pregnancy due to fears of Zika

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: UPI

More than half of young women in Brazil are forgoing pregnancy due to the ongoing Zika epidemic, a new study finds. Since the outbreak began in Brazil, there have been 1,845 confirmed cases of birth defects tied to the mosquito-borne virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 21 Minecraft 42
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC