Brazilian officer confesses to stabbing, killing and burning Greek ambassador

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Brazilian investigators announced that a Rio de Janeiro police officer had confessed to the stabbing death of the Greek Ambassador to Brazil, after he was reported missing this week, On Friday, Sputnik reported. Investigators said at a news conference in Rio that the officer, and a cousin acting as a lookout during the stabbing, helped to transport Kyriakos Amiridis' body.

