Brazilian firms agree to pay record $3.5 billion to settle bribery scheme

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: USA Today

The Justice Department announced two Brazilian firms agreed to pay the U.S., Brazil and Switzerland at least $3.5 billion to settle a massive foreign bribery scheme to win contracts in Brazil and abroad.

