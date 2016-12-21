The Justice Department announced two Brazilian firms agreed to pay the U.S., Brazil and Switzerland at least $3.5 billion to settle a massive foreign bribery scheme to win contracts in Brazil and abroad. Brazilian firms agree to pay record $3.5 billion to settle bribery scheme The Justice Department announced two Brazilian firms agreed to pay the U.S., Brazil and Switzerland at least $3.5 billion to settle a massive foreign bribery scheme to win contracts in Brazil and abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.