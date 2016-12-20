Brazil seeking 19 migrants lost at sea

Brazil seeking 19 migrants lost at sea

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Rio de Janeiro, Dec. Dec 26 : At least 19 Brazilians were among the passengers of a boat believed to have capsized in the Caribbean sometime between November and December, local media reports said. [NK World] The boat was purportedly carrying illegal migrants attempting to reach US shores, and was last known to be sailing from the Bahamas to Miami, Florida, the report said on Sunday, citing Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 2 hr Friv Click 43
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,076

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC