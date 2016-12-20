Brazil seeking 19 migrants lost at sea

Rio de Janeiro, Dec. Dec 26 : At least 19 Brazilians were among the passengers of a boat believed to have capsized in the Caribbean sometime between November and December, local media reports said. [NK World] The boat was purportedly carrying illegal migrants attempting to reach US shores, and was last known to be sailing from the Bahamas to Miami, Florida, the report said on Sunday, citing Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

