Brazil commercial real estate prices and lease values fall in Nov.
Dec 27 The price of Brazilian commercial real estate has continued to contract, signaling the sector remains vulnerable to the effects of the country's recession, according to market data released Tuesday. The monthly FipeZap indicator showed commercial property prices dropped 0.45 percent in November from the prior month, extending year-to-date losses to 3.18 percent, the research group said.
