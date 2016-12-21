Brazil cenbank has more room to cut r...

Brazil cenbank has more room to cut rates -director

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Reuters

Dec 22 The Brazilian central bank has more room to cut interest rates as inflation expectations have remain anchored at a lower level, central bank director of economic policy Carlos Viana said on Thursday. The bank earlier on Thursday cut its economic growth forecast for 2017 and reiterated that a weaker economy will likely continue to drag down inflation.

