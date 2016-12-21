Brazil Announces Investments to Combat Drought

Brazil's President, Michel Temer, announced on Tuesday in the Northeastern city of Maceio, that the federal government would disburse over R$755 million to fifteen Brazilian states to help residents cope with the chronic drought. Brazil's President Michel Temer along with several cabinet members announce investments to combat severe drought in the Northeastern part of the country, photo by Beto Barata/PR.

