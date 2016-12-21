Brazil Allows Foreign Students to Stay and Receive Work Visas
Just in time for Christmas this year authorities announced that foreign undergraduates or postgraduates in Brazil may work legally in the country. The measure is also valid for students who have already finished the courses and intend to stay in the country.
