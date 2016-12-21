Bossa Concept: Brazil via Miami

Bossa Concept: Brazil via Miami

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

Three South Americans founded Bossa Concept, a shop for women's Brazilian designer fashions, in November. The 1,300-square-foot loft space is located on the ground floor of Palau Sunset Harbour, a new mixed-use property in South Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 1 hr unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC