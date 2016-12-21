Advent buys Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca in Rio Grande do Sul state

Dec 23 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp. and its Brazilian education company FSG bought Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca, in Rio Grande do Sul state, for an undisclosed value, the private equity firm said in a statement. FSG, as Centro Universitario da Serra Gaucha is formally known, has been controlled by Advent since last year and has 11,000 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.