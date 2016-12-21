Advent buys Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca in Rio Grande do Sul state
Dec 23 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp. and its Brazilian education company FSG bought Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca, in Rio Grande do Sul state, for an undisclosed value, the private equity firm said in a statement. FSG, as Centro Universitario da Serra Gaucha is formally known, has been controlled by Advent since last year and has 11,000 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 21
|Minecraft
|42
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC