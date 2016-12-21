Advent buys Brazilian university Cesu...

Advent buys Brazilian university Cesuca, mulls new acquisitions for 2017: Reuters

Advent International Corp and its FSG Brazilian education company purchased Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca university in Rio Grande do Sul state for an undisclosed price, the U.S. private equity firm said in a statement on Friday. Advent since last year has controlled FSG, which is formally known as Centro UniversitA rio da Serra GaAocha.

