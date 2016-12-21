Advent buys Brazilian university Cesuca, mulls new acquisitions for 2017: Reuters
Advent International Corp and its FSG Brazilian education company purchased Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca university in Rio Grande do Sul state for an undisclosed price, the U.S. private equity firm said in a statement on Friday. Advent since last year has controlled FSG, which is formally known as Centro UniversitA rio da Serra GaAocha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Mon
|Minecraft
|44
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC