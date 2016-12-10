10 Things to Know for Today

In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a woman breaks down after seeing the body of her son Balkisun Mandal Khatwe, a migrant worker who died in his sleep in Qatar, at Belhi village, in Saptari district, Nepal. The number of Nepali workers going abroad has more than doubled since the country began promoting foreign labor in recent years: from about 220,000 in 2008 to about 500,000 in 2015.

