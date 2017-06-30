Luggage delay, our netters surge on

Luggage delay, our netters surge on

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji under-21 netball team remains upbeat for a good start tomorrow at the 2017 Netball Youth World Cup in Botswana. "The Baby Pearls got reunited with their luggage 17 hours after arriving in Gaborone, Botswana," she said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC