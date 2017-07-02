Botswana aims to light up remaining 2...

Botswana aims to light up remaining 20 pct of rural homes by 2020

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

File photo shows solar panels at Botswana's first Photovoltaic solar power plant which was commissioned in Gaborone, capital of Botswana, Aug. 27, 2012. ) -- Botswana is targeting to connect the remaining 20 percent of rural households to electricity by 2020, according to Botswana's energy minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kereke ya sephiri (Nov '13) Feb '15 orange farm boy 20
kerobalane. le ngaka ya setho ke batla hobamonate (Feb '15) Feb '15 ngwana 1
Connect to Rich white women in Botswana call_+2... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Tonny Brighton 1
looking for sugarmummy (Feb '14) Feb '15 Kay 4
maher (Feb '15) Feb '15 maher 1
Nnyo e monate leng?Motsegare kgotsa bosigo? (Sep '13) Jan '15 king 31
News Canada / Africa / Diplomatic Appointments (Jan '15) Jan '15 news for you 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC