Barcelos eyes expansion
Barcelos, a premier global QSR chain headquartered in South Africa, is extremely bullish about the Indian market and is on an expansion mode in the country. The quick service restaurant brand, popular for its Afro-Portugese delicacies like peri peri chicken, red burger, black burger and so on, is looking at 30 outlets across the country by 2020-2021 and a projected turnover of Rs 200 crore.
